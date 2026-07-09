Girlfriend charged in bizarre murder of man found mutilated in reservoir

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The father of a man whose mutilated body was found in a reservoir was disturbed to learn his girlfriend now faces a murder charge.

Two others also face murder charges in this bizarre case of the death of 37-year-old Jamal Parker.

Douglas County investigators arrested Ambria Boyd and charged her with Murder, False Statements and Obstruction.

Parker’s father says he wants everyone who had a hand in killing his son in custody.

“All to pay. Mainly this last one which was his so-called girlfriend,” he told Channel 2’s Tom Jones for Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

Charles Parker was surprised to learn Boyd is accused of killing his son, since he says she’s been so torn up over his death.

“She been corresponding with Jamal’s mom like she didn’t know what was going on,” he said.

Investigators say that’s not all Boyd has been doing.

They say she came forward saying an unknown caller told her the name and number of Parker’s killer.

Investigators determined the name was false, and Boyd was friends with the real killer, was staying at that person’s home and was with Parker a few hours before he was murdered.

Parker’s father thinks he knows why she came up with a false story: “Seem like to protect herself.”

Brittany Baker and Mario Barber also face murder charges.

Police searched a home on Langdale Chase they were living in for four days after finding Parker’s mutilated body in the Dog River Reservoir back in May.

Charles Parker says detectives have told him to expect more arrests.

“I hope they get them all,” he said.

Parker says this has torn his family up.

“Only thing that really bothers me right now is how they did it. I just hope he didn’t have to suffer a lot,” the father said.

Parker says he has not been able to have a funeral for his son because of the condition of his body.

Boyd is being held without bond at the Douglas County Jail, along with Baker and Barber.

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