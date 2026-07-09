Popular metro Atlanta restaurant catches fire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Fire Department is at popular restaurant Orient Express responding to a building fire.

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According to the department, Orient Express caught fire around 10 a.m.

Channel 2 Action News has a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene to bring you the latest, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

Crews got to the scene and were able to get the flames under control and extinguished within 20 minutes, officials said.

Firefighters are now working to do salvage and overhaul operations, none were injured.

A civilian was checked for potential smoke inhalation but refused transport to a hospital, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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