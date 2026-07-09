Quick-shot July 4 show in metro Atlanta county leads to pyrotechnician’s firing

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — After a less than thrilling fireworks show in Troup County, a Georgia fireworks company said they fired the staffer responsible.

The Troup County July 4 celebration was a full crowd but the lightshow the county paid for, and residents expected, snuffed out early.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Following the dimmer performance, Troup County officials put a statement out to residents saying they “recognize the disappointment felt by attendees and would like to express that we are equally as disappointed with this year’s show.”

Comments by Facebook users who attended the event said the show ran far too fast.

TRENDING STORIES:

The county spoke to their normal fireworks vendor, Southern Sky Fireworks, which has put the show on for several years and “expressed concerns with the vendor immediately following the fireworks show on July 4.”

The vendor, Southern Sky Fireworks, apologized for the show, saying it was “not representative of the fireworks shows that we produce throughout the southeast.”

Addressing the issue, Southern Sky Fireworks said that while the show was shot by a well-trained pyrotechnician," the show had been both unprofessional and unacceptable.

“The lead pyrotechnician for this show is no longer employed by our company,” Jeff Brown, Southern Sky Fireworks president, said in a statement. “Southern Sky Fireworks hopes to earn your trust again.”

While the employee was not identified.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group