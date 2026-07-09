Officer’s gun accidentally fired, killing man during arrest, investigators say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A former DeKalb County police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man during an arrest is out of jail after posting bond Thursday, according to jail records.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged 37-year-old Derrick Harris Jr. with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in connection with the death of Seth Jayden Eccles.

Investigators describe what happened during the arrest LIVE on Channel 2 at 5:00 p.m.

Harris turned himself in Thursday morning and was released after posting bond.

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According to arrest affidavits obtained by Channel 2’s Michael Seiden, the shooting happened Tuesday after officers identified Eccles as a person of interest in the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier.

Investigators said officers initially spoke with Eccles and allowed him to leave.

Police later learned Eccles had an active arrest warrant in connection with a previous armed robbery. Officers searched the area and eventually found him hiding in a wooded area.

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According to the arrest affidavit, Harris was attempting to handcuff Eccles when the shooting occurred.

The affidavit states Harris was holding his firearm in one hand and handcuffs in the other while trying to place Eccles in custody. Investigators said Eccles was lying face down with his hands behind his back when Harris’ gun accidentally discharged.

The affidavit says the gunshot fatally wounded Eccles.

The GBI completed its investigation within two days before obtaining warrants charging Harris with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

After the shooting, Harris was terminated from his position with the DeKalb County Police Department.

“This incident has had a profound impact on everyone involved. My thoughts and prayers remain with the family of Seth Jayden Eccles as they continue to grieve this tragic loss,” DeKalb County Police Chief Greg Padrick said in a statement. “This has also been a difficult time for the members of our department. The men and women of the DeKalb County Police Department remain committed to serving our community with professionalism, integrity, and compassion, and they will continue to serve the people of DeKalb County with honor, service, and partnership each and every day.”

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson released a statement saying in part “The death of Seth Jayden Eccles is a tragedy” and offering her heartfelt condolences to Eccles family and friends.

“Today’s criminal charges and the termination of our officer reflect our commitment to accountability,” Cochran-Johnson said. “We understand no one is above the law and that accountability is essential to maintaining public trust.”

Channel 2 Action News is working to reach Harris’ attorney for comment. This story will be updated if a response is received.

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