Former DeKalb County officer accused of killing 19-year-old during investigation released on bond

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A former DeKalb County officer accused of shooting and killing a teenager while investigating an armed robbery on Tuesday night is no longer at the county jail.

On Thursday morning, former Ofc. Derrick Harris, Jr. turned himself in, facing an involuntary manslaughter charge, a felony, and reckless conduct.

Harris was accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Seth Eccles while investigating the robbery of a mail carrier.

According to court records, Harris was released on a $5,000 bond.

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The shooting itself happened as Harris investigated an armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. Eccles was identified as as person of interest and officers started searching for him.

After learning there was an active warrant out for Eccles’ arrest, DKPD and members of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service located him and chased him to nearby woods where he tried to hide.

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Later that evening, calls to 911 came in about a suspicious person moving through backyards in Avondale Estates and officers went to the area to continue their search.

That’s when Harris found Eccles. The GBI said Eccles was given commands by Harris, which he complied with, but Harris still shot him during the arrest. While other officers, and EMS, provided life-saving efforts, and Eccles was taken to a nearby hospital, he died.

“This incident has had a profound impact on everyone involved. My thoughts and prayers remain with the family of Seth Jayden Eccles as they continue to grieve this tragic loss,” DeKalb County Police Chief Greg Padrick said in a statement. “This has also been a difficult time for the members of our department. The men and women of the DeKalb County Police Department remain committed to serving our community with professionalism, integrity, and compassion, and they will continue to serve the people of DeKalb County with honor, service, and partnership each and every day.”

Jail records show he was processed at the DeKalb County Jail at 10:46 a.m. Thursday and was released less than an hour later on bond.

The DeKalb County Police Department said Harris was terminated after the incident “due to violations of laws.”

The police department also shared condolences for Eccles’ family’s tragic loss.

Following the shooting, DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson released a statement saying in part “The death of Seth Jayden Eccles is a tragedy” and offering her heartfelt condolences to Eccles family and friends.

“Today’s criminal charges and the termination of our officer reflect our commitment to accountability,” Cochran-Johnson said. “We understand no one is above the law and that accountability is essential to maintaining public trust.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the incident independently.

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