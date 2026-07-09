2 Georgia fugitives arrested during traffic stop

CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC — A metro Atlanta man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested during a traffic stop in North Carolina, according to authorities.

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The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina said deputies stopped a vehicle on Highway 64 shortly after midnight on July 3 after spotting several traffic violations.

During the stop, deputies identified one of the passengers as Michael Moore of Acworth and learned he was wanted on a felony probation violation warrant from Georgia. The warrant stemmed from previous charges that included possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and interference with government property.

Moore was arrested.

According to the sheriff’s office, Moore and a passenger, Amber Brake Paskell, told deputies conflicting stories about their travel plans. Investigators also learned marijuana was inside the vehicle, leading to a search.

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During that search, deputies found a purse belonging to Paskell. Inside, they said they found drug paraphernalia and cocaine.

Paskell initially gave deputies someone else’s name, authorities said.

Investigators said Paskell was also wanted on a felony fugitive warrant tied to a probation violation from Georgia.

Paskell now faces charges including identity theft, resisting a public officer, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities said the charges originally filed under the false name will be dismissed and refiled under her correct identity.

Sheriff Chris Wood said the case shows how a routine traffic stop can uncover additional criminal activity.

“What began as a traffic stop resulted in the apprehension of wanted fugitives, the seizure of illegal drugs, and the identification of someone attempting to use another person’s identity to avoid accountability,” Wood said.

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