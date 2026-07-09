Isolated downpours this morning. Rain chances going up for weekend

It’s a wet start to Thursday across parts of north Georgia. And more rain is in the forecast for the weekend.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a few downpours and lightning moving through north Georgia this morning. By the afternoon, additional isolated showers and storms will develop.

The rain and storm chances will go up Friday and even more Saturday through Monday. The increased rain will bring the heat down as well

Tracking the weather on the way for your weekend, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

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