Delta expands basic fare options to business, first class

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has expanded its basic fare options to include premium products such as Delta First, Delta Premium Select and Delta One.

The fares became available starting on Wednesday. Delta says the move allows customers to access premium cabins at a lower price point, albeit without certain perks.

“No matter the fare, every customer can expect the thoughtful service, comfort and care that continues to set Delta apart,” said Joe Esposito, Delta’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

Delta started offering basic economy fares a few years ago and expanded it to Delta Comfort last fall. Now, the basic fare level will be available for Delta First, Delta Premium Select and Delta One.

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Like the other basic levels, there are trade-offs. Those include seats being assigned only after check-in, a reduced checked bag allowance and a lower mileage earn rate.

Additionally, customers purchasing Basic fares will not be eligible for complimentary or paid upgrades, nor will they be able to make same-day confirmed or same-day standby travel changes.

There will be a fee with any changes or cancellations. Customers with Basic ticket will not have access to Delta Sky Clubs unless they have a Delta Sky Club membership or an eligible credit card that grants access.

Access to the Delta One Lounge and Delta Sky Club will be permitted on a Basic Business ticket for travel dates through Jan. 18, 2027, as customers adjust to the new fares.

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