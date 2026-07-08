Monk who lost leg in crash still determined to walk for peace

DECATUR, Ga. — A Buddhist monk who lost a leg while walking for peace is learning to walk again. He has two new prosthetic legs he is adjusting to.

Venerable Monk Ajarn Maha Dam is also talking about a tragedy involving monks in Thailand. He says what happened to them reminded him of what happened to him when he lost his leg.

But he says despite losing a leg, he still is determined to spread peace around the world.

“I’m trying to walk without crutches,” he told Channel 2’s Tom Jones at the Wat Lao Buddha Khanti Temple where he lives.

Ajarn Maha Dam showed Jones the prosthetic legs he now has. One for indoors. One for outdoors.

“This one is to put the shoe on,” he said.

Both have “walk for peace” written on them.

You may recall Ajarn Maha Dam was one of several monks walking for peace from Texas to Atlanta and on to DC.

While in Texas, that’s when police say a driver ran into the group.

“I thought I die already,” Ajarn Maha Dam said.

A driver hit him and he had to have a leg amputated.

But now as he learns to walk with a prosthetic, he says the incident was a blessing for everyone who followed the monks.

“I give hope for everyone,” he said.

Ajarn Maha Dam says people who followed the monks began to follow their message of peace, hope, harmony and love after his accident. He says that was worth losing a leg. “I think everyone needs peace in their daily lives right.”

Then Ajarn Maha Dam heard nearly a dozen monks were killed in Thailand when a young driver crashed into them as they walked for peace.

“When I saw that first time I think about myself.” It reminded him of his accident.

He said his incident and what happened in Thailand teaches us to treasure every moment. “It reminds me to have peace and happiness.”

He is more at peace these days with his new partner, Beounlong.

“Just friend,” he said of the Australian Mix he has come to love.

He says they go on walks and the dog doesn’t bite. And that’s not all.

“And he doesn’t bark,” he said.

Ajarn Maha Dam says he plans to continue walking for peace.

But he says for now he is helping teach people how to meditate and find peace for themselves.

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