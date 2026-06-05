I-285 full closure Round 2 begins tonight

The Interstate 285 construction project on Atlanta’s westside will have another round of lane closures starting Friday night.

The full shutdown between MLK Jr. Drive and Cascade Road in both directions begins at 7 p.m. on Friday and will last until 5 a.m. Monday.

“It’s different work, but the same 2-mile stretch we saw in the last closure,” GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale tells Channel 2 Action News.

Triple Team Traffic’s detours you need to know for the closure, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

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GDOT says the roadwork is part of the $370 million I-285 westside rebuild. The project will replace crumbling pavement and improve safety and ride conditions along the interstate. Dale says GDOT is taking what it learned from May’s shutdown and will monitor the closure all weekend.

“For the most part, people steering clear of the area, we saw some extra congestion on the downtown connector, but not an exorbitant amount,” she said.

This won’t be the last closure. Drivers can expect to see up to 40 full closures over the next three years.

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