Inmate found dead in DeKalb County Jail

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate was found dead while in custody at the DeKalb County Jail, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

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Jail officials identified the inmate as 73-year-old John Parazzo, who was found unresponsive in his housing unit on July 17.

The sheriff’s office says onsite jail medical personnel performed emergency aid, but Parazzo was pronounced dead.

Officials say this incident appears to have been a “sudden, unanticipated medical emergency,” and do not suspect foul play. No cause of death has been released at this time.

“We are committed to transparency and accountability in all aspects of our Sheriff’s Office operations. Our sincere condolences go out to Mr. Parazzo’s family,” DeKalb County Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said.

Investigations are underway internally and by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

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