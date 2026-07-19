Road closed as metro Atlanta police investigate barricaded suspect

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A road block is in place in part of Clayton County as police investigate an incident involving a barricaded suspect.

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The Clayton County Police Department announced the closure on Mount Zion Boulevard and Thrailkill Road through Mount Zion Boulevard and Wright Circle.

Channel 2 Action News has a news team on the way to learn more about this developing situation.

The department said they are actively working the barricade situation, which officers say involves a man involved in a burglary investigation.

Police said right now, there are no other suspects or victims inside the home and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

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