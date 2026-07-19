Clayton County

Road closed as metro Atlanta police investigate barricaded suspect

Drivers and residents are urged to avoid the area near Thrailkill Road and Mount Zion Boulevard.

By Sam Sachs, WSBTV.com
By Sam Sachs, WSBTV.com

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A road block is in place in part of Clayton County as police investigate an incident involving a barricaded suspect.

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The Clayton County Police Department announced the closure on Mount Zion Boulevard and Thrailkill Road through Mount Zion Boulevard and Wright Circle.

Channel 2 Action News has a news team on the way to learn more about this developing situation.

The department said they are actively working the barricade situation, which officers say involves a man involved in a burglary investigation.

Police said right now, there are no other suspects or victims inside the home and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

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