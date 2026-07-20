Dive team pulls victim, submerged vehicle from Georgia lake

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — A regional dive team and sheriff’s office recovered a submerged vehicle and a victim from Lake Sinclair Saturday morning.

The Baldwin County Public Safety Dive Team was requested by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office after a possible vehicle was reported underwater.

Dive team members arrived shortly after 8 a.m. and began assisting with the search. Responders located the victim shortly and the submerged vehicle was found around 9:20 a.m., according to Baldwin County Fire Rescue.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dive team members assisted with recovery efforts before returning to service. The victim has not been identified.

Officials said multiple agencies assisted with the operation, including the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Hancock County Coroner’s Office and a local wrecker service.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group