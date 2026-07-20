2 kids hospitalized, 1 on ventilator after taking THC gummies in Gwinnett motel

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two Gwinnett County children were hospitalized after taking THC gummies that police say belonged to their caregiver.

Police say the adult, Ablakely Sorey, knew the kids had taken the gummies and needed medical attention, but didn’t do anything about it.

One of the children ended up on a ventilator.

Pediatricians tell Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson how to keep gummies out of the hands of kids, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

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