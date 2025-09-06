Atlanta

Georgia Tech home opener delayed due to weather

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Florida State v Georgia Tech ATLANTA - NOVEMBER 1: A member of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football team holds his helmet up at the beginning of the fourth quarter during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field on November 1, 2008 in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia Tech beat Florida State 31-28. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images) (Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — With about 15 minutes left until kickoff, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football home opener has been delayed.

Kickoff was scheduled for 3:30 p.m., but officials say it has been delayed.

Get all the updates on this game and all the other Week 2 action on SEC Gameday on 2 after the last game of the night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Yellow Jackets are taking on the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Fans are being asked to leave the seating area and take shelter in a covered area as storms move through metro Atlanta.

Over in Athens, the Georgia Bulldogs match-up with the Austin Peay Governors was moved up an hour due to the possibility of inclement weather.

Last week, Georgia Tech kicked off their season with an upset, last-minute win over Colorado.

Haynes King faked a pitch and scampered for a 45-yard touchdown with 1:07 remaining for a 27-20 win.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read