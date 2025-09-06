Georgia Tech home opener delayed due to weather

ATLANTA — With about 15 minutes left until kickoff, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football home opener has been delayed.

Kickoff was scheduled for 3:30 p.m., but officials say it has been delayed.

The Yellow Jackets are taking on the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Fans are being asked to leave the seating area and take shelter in a covered area as storms move through metro Atlanta.

Kickoff of today’s @GeorgiaTechFB game is delayed. Fans in the stadium must now leave the seating bowl and shelter in place in a covered area. Stay tuned for updates.#StingEm 🐝 — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (@GTAthletics) September 6, 2025

Over in Athens, the Georgia Bulldogs match-up with the Austin Peay Governors was moved up an hour due to the possibility of inclement weather.

Last week, Georgia Tech kicked off their season with an upset, last-minute win over Colorado.

Haynes King faked a pitch and scampered for a 45-yard touchdown with 1:07 remaining for a 27-20 win.

