Popular midtown Atlanta movie theater staying open for now

ATLANTA — A popular midtown Atlanta movie theater that was set to close next week will stay open.

The IPIC Theaters at midtown Atlanta’s Colony Square will stay open while IPIC goes through court proceedings.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“IPIC Atlanta and Serena Pastificio will remain open and operating while we move through a court-supervised sale process,” a spokesperson confirmed in a statement.

Serena Pastificio is an Italian restaurant also located inside Colony Square and owned by the same company.

According to a WARN notice published in February, the movie theater was set to close on April 28.

TRENDING STORIES:

More than 160 employees would lose their jobs, according to the notice.

“We look forward to continuing to provide guests with unparalleled cinematic and dining experiences,” the statement continued.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group