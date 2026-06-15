FIFA World Cup 2026: First Atlanta match between Spain, Cabo Verde kicks off today

The moment that Atlanta has prepped and anticipated for years arrives on Monday with the first 2026 FIFA World Cup match in the city.

The Spain and Cabo Verde national teams will face each other at 12 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, temporarily known as Atlanta Stadium for the tournament.

We are preparing you with what to expect regarding security, inside the stadium and on the streets around it, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

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Everything will be heightened on match days from the excitement to the security.

The city’s joint operations center is at a higher level of activation. The perimeter around the stadium has been pushed pashed and fans can expect the same level of security as when Atlanta hosted the Super Bowl.

Atlanta police say they are working with state and federal partners on counterterrorism efforts to keep the fans, venue and city protected.

“So that has been enhanced as you can imagine. For the next six weeks, the FBI is in constant communication with us. They will be present in this center on many of the days so when we receive information we respond to it,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum.

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