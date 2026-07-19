Spain wins FIFA World Cup after extra time goal

A new FIFA World Cup champion has been crowned in New York City. But it took a while for a winner to emerge.

Spain ended up winning with a goal from Ferran Torres.

Argentina and Spain played to a 0-0 tie in regulation, forcing extra time.

After Argentina lost a player to a red card, Spain scored the first goal of the game.

Both the winner and the second-place team played some of their matches in Atlanta. Spain faced Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia in Atlanta.

Spain won their second title, the first being in 2010 when the World Cup was held in South Africa.

With its victory, Spain became the first nation to simultaneously hold the World Cup crowns in both men’s and women’s soccer.

It was the 104th and last match of the biggest World Cup ever, a 48-team event that played out over the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Because there were more matches than any previous World Cup, it was no surprise that there were more goals than all other editions — 308.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group