2026 FIFA World Cup: Atlanta match schedule, which countries will play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA — FIFA unveiled the 2026 World Cup match schedule on Saturday and we now know which countries will be coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta will host five group stage matches, a Round of 32 game, Round of 16 game and one of the semifinals for the world’s biggest tournament next summer.

Here’s the schedule for all the games that will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Group Stage

June 15: Group H, Spain v. Cabo Verde, 12 p.m. kickoff

June 18: Group A, South Africa v. DEN/MKD/CZE/IRL, 12 p.m. kickoff

June 21: Group H, Spain v. Saudi Arabia, 12 p.m. kickoff

June 24: Group C, Morocco v. Haiti, 6 p.m. kickoff

June 27: Group K, Uzbekistan v. COD/JAM/NCL, 7:30 p.m. kickoff

Round of 32

July 1: Group L winners v Group E/H/I/J/K third place, 12 p.m. kickoff

Round of 16

July 7: Winner match 86 v Winner match 88, 12 p.m. kickoff

Semifinal

July 15: TBD, 3 p.m. kickoff

You can watch the full schedule reveal on FIFA’s website and YouTube page here.

