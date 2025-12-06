2026 FIFA World Cup: Atlanta match schedule, which countries will play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA — FIFA unveiled the 2026 World Cup match schedule on Saturday and we now know which countries will be coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta will host five group stage matches, a Round of 32 game, Round of 16 game and one of the semifinals for the world’s biggest tournament next summer.
Here’s the schedule for all the games that will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
Group Stage
- June 15: Group H, Spain v. Cabo Verde, 12 p.m. kickoff
- June 18: Group A, South Africa v. DEN/MKD/CZE/IRL, 12 p.m. kickoff
- June 21: Group H, Spain v. Saudi Arabia, 12 p.m. kickoff
- June 24: Group C, Morocco v. Haiti, 6 p.m. kickoff
- June 27: Group K, Uzbekistan v. COD/JAM/NCL, 7:30 p.m. kickoff
Round of 32
- July 1: Group L winners v Group E/H/I/J/K third place, 12 p.m. kickoff
Round of 16
- July 7: Winner match 86 v Winner match 88, 12 p.m. kickoff
Semifinal
- July 15: TBD, 3 p.m. kickoff
You can watch the full schedule reveal on FIFA’s website and YouTube page here.
