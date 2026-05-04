Fan-friendly prices continuing during FIFA World Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, owner says

ATLANTA — In just over a month, Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host one of the world’s biggest sporting events, the FIFA World Cup.

The venue has already hosted major sporting events like college football championships and the Super Bowl.

Channel 2 Sports Anchor Alison Mastrangelo sat down with the owner of the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United and Mercedes-Benz Stadium itself, Arthur Blank.

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He assured her that the one thing that’s always been a constant at the venue, the fan-friendly prices, won’t be changing when it is thrust onto the world stage.

He said he wants soccer fans from around the globe to experience the Southern hospitality that Atlanta has to offer.

“Fans give us their energy, their time, their passion, their resources, their families, whatever it may be, and we need to honor that in the truest sense of the word, whatever we can,” Blank said.

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That means keeping concession prices affordable for everyone who steps into the stadium to experience a World Cup match.

“We can’t always control what happens on the field, what happens on the pitch, but we can control the fan experience,” Blank said.

Atlanta will host eight World Cup matches, including a semifinal.

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