Atlanta pours millions into water repairs to prevent World Cup outages

Atlanta’s water system is getting an upgrade that Atlanta Department of Watershed Management leaders say will help contain or even prevent potential water outages.

Tonight at 5 p.m. on Channel 2 Action News, Wendy Corona walks through Atlanta’s water system with city leaders to see how they are using millions of dollars to upgrade the heart of the water system and repair problematic pipes before they fail.

“We have breaks almost every single day, if not several a day,” said Atlanta Watershed Commissioner Greg Eyerly.

Despite the constant battle, Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management is working hard to prevent as many outages as they can.

The city is detecting leaks and making repairs to some of the city’s oldest pipes before they break.

With visitors coming to Atlanta for the FIFA World Cup this June, city officials hope the work they’re doing now could help prevent a serious emergency when visitors are in the city.

“Will we have a water main break during that period?” Eyerly asked. “Yeah, we will; but will it impact the World Cup? No. We’re going to do everything we can to mitigate that possibility of a break.”

The Atlanta Department of Watershed began working near downtown Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the epicenter of the World Cup, but soon that work will expand to other areas around the city.

“We feel the stress of the world coming to Atlanta,” Eyerly said. “All eyes are on us.”

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