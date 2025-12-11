2026 FIFA World Cup: Here’s how much it’ll cost to see the Atlanta matches

ATLANTA — If you’re looking forward to the 2026 FIFA World Cup coming to Atlanta, now’s your chance to get tickets.
The entry period for the random selection draw opened on Thursday and runs through Jan. 13.
This is the first time fans can apply for single-match tickets based on the matchups confirmed over the weekend.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host eight matches throughout the tournament all the way from the initial group stage to the semifinal round.
Channel 2 Action News checked out the ticketing process and find the cheapest and most expensive tickets to all of Atlanta’s matches.
Here’s how much it’ll cost you:
Group Stage
- June 15: Group H, Spain v. Cabo Verde, 12 p.m. kickoff
- $180 - $500
- June 18: Group A, South Africa v. DEN/MKD/CZE/IRL, 12 p.m. kickoff
- $140 - $450
- June 21: Group H, Spain v. Saudi Arabia, 12 p.m. kickoff
- $220 - $600
- June 24: Group C, Morocco v. Haiti, 6 p.m. kickoff
- $180 - $500
- June 27: Group K, Uzbekistan v. COD/JAM/NCL, 7:30 p.m. kickoff
- $140 - $450
Round of 32
- July 1: Group L winners v Group E/H/I/J/K third place, 12 p.m. kickoff
- $190 - $530
Round of 16
- July 7: Winner match 86 v Winner match 88, 12 p.m. kickoff
- $270 - $735
Semifinal
- July 15: TBD, 3 p.m. kickoff
- $905 - $3,040
More than 2 million tickets have already been sold across the country.
You can apply for the opportunity to purchase tickets to specific matches by clicking here.
