USMNT to play Belgium, Portugal in Atlanta ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

ATLANTA — We’re days away from the FIFA World Cup draw to find out which teams will play their group stage games in Atlanta.

But soccer fans will get a taste of the World Cup when No. 14 U.S. Men’s National Team hosts No. 8 Belgium on March 28 and No. 6 Portugal on March at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“For us, this is a massive opportunity to challenge ourselves against some of the top teams in the world. These are incredible matches for the players and for the fans,” USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino said. “We are so happy to be playing in our new home of Atlanta ahead of the World Cup.”

The USMNT will also play a tune-up match on May 31 in Charlotte against a team that hasn’t been announced and No. 9 Germany in Chicago on June 6.

Presales begin on Wednesday with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. For Atlanta United season ticket holders, the Belgium match will be included in their 2026 packages.

TRENDING STORIES:

Metro Atlanta is the new home for U.S. Soccer with its headquarters and training complex in Fayetteville. The Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center will open in the spring.

The USMNT will open its official training camp for World Cup at the facility in May. Pochettino is expected finalize his World Cup roster after the friendlies in March.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group