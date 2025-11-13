Game on! Metro Atlanta businesses make preparations for World Cup

ATLANTA — Atlanta is set to host eight matches in the 2026 World Cup, bringing global attention to Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Metro Atlanta Chamber held its annual event at the College Football Hall of Fame and discussed the preparations and impact of the World Cup on the region.

“The passion and intensity that folks from around the world are going to travel here to Atlanta,” said Brad Guzan of Atlanta United.

TRENDING STORIES:

Rich McKay, CEO of AMB Sports and Board Chair of Metro Atlanta Chamber, highlighted the scale of the event, noting, “You’re gonna have two and a half billion people that watch our semi-final match.”

Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of Metro Atlanta Chamber, emphasized the economic impact, stating, “The Olympics, I like to say, put us on the global stage- the World Cup will actually raise us to the top.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Atlanta Beltline is working towards opening 16 miles of continuous trail by the World Cup, aiming to enhance the city’s infrastructure.

Preparations for the World Cup include plans for transit, events, and security, driving development and opportunities that will last beyond the games.

Downtown Atlanta is expected to be the center of action, with 14,000 hotel rooms available within walking distance and 100,000 in the surrounding counties.

©2025 Cox Media Group