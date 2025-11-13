Ex-Milton police officer charged in deadly I-75 hit-and-run out on bond

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A judge granted a bond for a former Milton police lieutenant charged in a deadly hit-and-run.

The crash happened on Interstate 75 in August. Police say Christopher Bradshaw hit and killed truck driver Terrell Lowdermilk , who was trying to swap information with another driver after a minor accident.

Lowdermilk’s family described him as a “sweet loving person, a sweet humble person.” Bradshaw later turned himself after seeing media reports on the crash.

A Cobb County judge initially denied bond for Bradshaw in September. But on Wednesday, the judge heard a new motion and granted the former officer bond.

Cobb County jail records show Bradshaw posted a $15,000 bail and was released Wednesday night.

According to records, Bradshaw was terminated for his arrest. He had been with the Milton Police Department since 2011 and had a short stint with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Milton Police Department previously sent the following statement to Channel 2 Action News regarding Bradshaw’s arrest:

“The Milton Police Department has been informed that one of its lieutenants, Christopher Bradshaw, a 14-year veteran of the department, has been arrested by the Marietta Police Department in connection with a hit-and-run crash that tragically claimed the life of a motorist in Marietta, Georgia. The incident occurred while Bradshaw was off duty.

Upon our initial notification of the investigation, Bradshaw was immediately placed on administrative leave and has since been terminated from employment with the City of Milton.

Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the victim during this difficult time. While we cannot provide further comment due to the ongoing investigation being led by the Marietta Police Department, we remain committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining the trust of our community."

