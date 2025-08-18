Suspect charged in I-75 hit-and-run that killed truck driver turns himself in

MARIETTA, Ga. — The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a truck driver has been arrested, according to jail records.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Christopher Bradshaw, 48, of Canton, has been charged with homicide by vehicle and felony hit and run.

Working through his attorney, Bradshaw turned himself in to the Cobb County Jail on Friday.

Earlier Friday, investigators found and impounded the Chevy Silverado truck believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

TRENDING STORIES:

The incident happened on Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. on I-75 northbound at South Marietta Parkway.

Terrell Loudermilk, 36, was killed.

During the incident, police said Loudermilk was hit by a truck while exiting his own car to swap insurance after a vehicle collision.

Loudermilk’s family spoke with Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell on Thursday, describing him as a “sweet loving person, a sweet humble person.”

The Silverado’s driver left the scene after hitting Loudermilk, police said.

The family created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group