Rockdale Co. woman says Habitat for Humanity moved her property line

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Rockdale County woman says Habitat for Humanity moved her property line to build a new home next door.

Tracy Harp, 55, says she was shocked when a builder working on a home for Habitat for Humanity told her the change was done without prior notice.

Harp said, “They put this marker in saying this is where the property line should be. But it was originally right here at the end of this fence.”

She told Channel 2 she had a metal stake in the ground for more than a decade that marked the edge of her property.

Harp says that not only did she lose part of her property, but her yard is now being damaged by water runoff from the construction.

“The water from the build was flooding onto my property, washing out my backyard, causing mold, algae, all kinds of problems,” Harp said. “Any time it rains or if they turn their sprinklers on, it floods my backyard.”

Channel 2’s Cory James contacted Rockdale County officials, who said the property is not under their jurisdiction.

A spokesperson for the City of Conyers confirmed the site is within city limits and said, “It appears any issue is with Habitat for Humanity or contractors they employed.”

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Habitat for Humanity multiple times since August 7 by phone and email. The organization has not responded at this time.

