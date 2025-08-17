Police ID suspect after man found shot to death inside Brookhaven apartment

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven police have released a photo of a suspect connected to a shooting that left a man dead early Sunday morning.

Around 2:49 a.m., Brookhaven police were called to the Carmel Creek apartment complex on Buford Highway.

When officers arrived, they found the victim on the floor inside the apartment with gunshot wounds, officials said.

Authorities said first responders attempted life-saving measures, but the victim succumbed to his injuries.

BPD said the victim and suspect, identified as Jose Carlos Meza Ignacio, 30, were drinking with the victim inside their apartment when an argument broke out regarding Ignacio’s possession of a gun.

According to Brookhaven officials, during the argument, Meza Ignacio shot the victim.

The victim’s age and identity were not released. The investigation is ongoing.

Police said Meza Ignacio was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, brown shorts, and a black hat. BPD said he has a scar on his left eye and multiple tattoos, including:

A horse on his left forearm

Saint Jude on his back

Lettering on his neck

Authorities said Meza Ignacio should be considered armed and dangerous and urged the public not to approach him.

Meza Ignacio has active warrants for the following charges:

Murder

Cruelty to Children First Degree

Cruelty to Children Third Degree

Aggravated Assault

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Criminal Damage to Property

At this time, no vehicle information is available. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

