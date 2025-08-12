Georgia DA says ‘monster’ stole children’s innocence in ‘heinous’ sexual abuse case

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia district attorney says he is making sure a man “will spend the majority of his days behind iron bars” after pleading guilty to sexual abuse.

Christopher Mark Tidmore, 36, of Summerville, has been sentenced to life in prison, with 38 years to be served without parole, for the sexual abuse of his 15-year-old adopted daughter and her friend.

Tidmore was convicted on August 7 in Chattooga County after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, incest, statutory rape, and multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children.

“This monster stole the innocence of children,” said District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller.

The investigation began when Tidmore’s daughter’s friend reported the abuse, which occurred during a sleepover.

Det. Strauss led the investigation, uncovering evidence on Tidmore’s electronic devices, according to the District Attorney’s Office of Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit.

Officials said Tidmore’s phone contained recordings of the abuse and images of minors engaged in sexual acts.

During an interview with Strauss, Tidmore admitted to engaging in sexual activity with his daughter.

When Tidmore was asked whether he had engaged in sexual activity with any minors, Tidmore casually responded, “Yeah, my daughter.”

“Evil walks among us every day. The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist... but this case proved otherwise. Detective Josh Strauss hunted him down, pulled evil into the light, and made sure he will spend the majority of his days behind iron bars,” Fuller said.

