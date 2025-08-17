4 injured after stolen car chase ends in crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A report about a suspicious vehicle leads to a chase and a crash on Sunday morning, DeKalb County police said.

Around 10:07 a.m., DeKalb County officers were alerted to a suspicious vehicle near Yorkdale Drive and Wellington Court.

Upon locating the vehicle at S. Hairston and Covington Highway, officers discovered it had been reported stolen.

DKPD said when they arrived, the driver of the stolen vehicle ran red lights, prompting officers to pursue the car. The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a tree in the 1700 block of S. Hairston Road.

A Channel 2 viewer shared video of the high police presence in the area.

Inside the vehicle were two teens and two adults, all of whom were taken to hospitals for their injuries.

DKPD has not released their identities or ages.

