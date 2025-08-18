Police identify woman whose body was found in SW Atlanta storage unit

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department has identified a woman who was found dead in a storage unit last week.

Officers responded to a storage facility on Campbellton Road last Wednesday and found a woman’s body. On Monday, investigators identified the woman as 29-year-old Alexis J. Harlow.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators processed the scene live on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m. Police told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that they believe Harlow had been dead for 24 hours before they found her body.

Investigators said she had been shot and those responsible tried to hide her body in the storage facility.

The Atlanta Police Department is urging the public to come forward with any information they may have about the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Q. Green at 404-326-0156.

The Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is also offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps police solve the crime. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-8477.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group