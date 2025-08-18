Young Thug to get back items seized during YSL investigation

ATLANTA — Channel 2’s Michael Seiden learned Monday that the civil forfeiture case was dismissed in Fulton County court, meaning Young Thug will be able to have his belongings returned.

In February, Young Thug, real name Jeffrey Williams, got his jewelry back from Fulton County following his release from the Fulton County Jail.

Williams took a plea deal in October 2024, ending his part in the Young Slime Life RICO trial, which began in November 2023. The rapper was first indicted in 2022.

Channel 2 Action News reported that the rapper was still working to get back nearly $150,000 in cash and several cars, among other items, that were seized while he was under investigation for a sweeping gang indictment.

