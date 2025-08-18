Recent Kennesaw State graduate drowns while swimming at north GA lake

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — A Woodstock man drowned while swimming in a cove at a north Georgia lake over the weekend.

The drowning happened early Saturday morning at Lake Chatuge in Towns County. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources identified the victim as 25-year-old Brek Green.

Green just graduated from Kennesaw State in May and was going to start working toward his Masters degree in accounting this month, according to his obituary.

“Brek had a smile that would light up any room. Always with contagious laughter and with a heart of gold,” his family wrote.

The DNR says game wardens responded to Lake Chatuge around 4 a.m. about a possible drowning call. According to initial reports, Green and a friend were swimming in a cove at the lake when the friend tried to get him to go back to the dock. When the friend went back, Green had vanished.

Game wardens used SONAR to search for Green and found his body around 11:45 a.m. Fifteen minutes later, dive teams pulled Green’s body, which was 35-40 feet away from the dock, out of Lake Chatuge.

DNR said both Green and his friend were using floats in the cove.

Towns County Fire and EMS along with North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission assisted the DNR with recovering Green’s body.

Green is survived his his parents, stepmother, four brothers and his girlfriend. A visitation and memorial service are scheduled for Friday at the Poole Funeral Home in Woodstock.

There have been 55 drownings on Georgia waterways in 2025, according to DNR statistics.

