Officer David Rose: DeKalb County to hold memorial service for officer killed in CDC attack

The DeKalb County Police Department has announced a public memorial service for Officer David Rose.

Rose died on Aug. 8 after he was shot responding to an active shooter call at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The service for Rose will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church on North Peachtree Road in Dunwoody. It will be open to the public with seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Officer Rose dedicated his life to serving and protecting our community,” said DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson. “We welcome residents to join us on August 22 to honor his service, reflect on his legacy, and stand with his family and our law enforcement community.”

