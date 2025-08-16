Hundreds of runners raise $40,000 to support DeKalb officer killed in CDC attack

ATLANTA — Hundreds of runners gathered in downtown Atlanta on Saturday morning to raise money for the family of Officer David Rose, who died in last week’s shooting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims was among the 1,500 runners at the Atlanta’s Finest 5K, held at Pemberton Place, including Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum.

The race has been around for 20 years, but this year, the runners are supporting the family of Officer Rose. The $40,300 raised in registration fees will directly support Rose’s pregnant wife and two children.

“I think that’s a wonderful thing they’re doing for him, and raising money for his family,” said runner Felicia Merritt.

Chief Schierbaum said Rose’s children have lost their father, but it takes a village.

“While we have all lost a police officer and children have lost their father, they’re not gonna be raised alone. We’re gonna help raise them,” Schierbaum told Mims.

Rose, 32, was ambushed and killed while responding to reports of an active shooter on the CDC campus last Friday.

The suspected shooter, 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White, fired approximately 500 rounds before turning the gun on himself. White and Officer Rose were the only fatalities in the shooting.

The race not only honored Officer Rose’s memory but also served as a fundraiser for CrimeStoppers of Greater Atlanta and other officer support programs. They raised a total of $160,000.

“I think it’s an outstanding way to show support for the police department and what they do for the city,” said one runner.

