Family: Truck driver killed in I-75 hit-and-run was on his way home to them

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of the truck driver killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 75 says they will only have closure if the other driver comes forward and surrenders.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They say a care package for him is still waiting at his grandmother’s house, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

Terrell Loudermilk’s family lives in Tennessee and said he was on his way home to them when police say some hit and killed him.

He had been involved in a minor accident with another tractor-trailer on I-75 northbound. The drivers had stopped and gotten out of their vehicles when Loudermilk was struck by a passing vehicle.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group