Police find, impound truck from deadly hit and run in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta police said Friday they had found and impounded the truck believed to be involved in a deadly hit and run.

The incident happened on Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 75 northbound at South Marietta Parkway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Loudermilk’s family spoke with Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell on Thursday, describing him as a “sweet loving person, a sweet humble person.”

During the incident, police said a pedestrian was hit by a truck while exiting his own car to swap insurance after a vehicle collision.

TRENDING STORIES:

The man, 36-year-old Terrell Loudermilk of Chattanooga, died of his injuries after being hit by the truck, later identified by police as a black Chevy Silverado.

The Silverado’s driver left the scene after hitting Loudermilk, police said.

The family created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

Marietta police did not release any images of the truck and have not yet identified the driver.

“When the driver’s identity is confirmed, charges are anticipated,” police said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group