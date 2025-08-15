Health insurance companies fined $20M for mental health equality law violations

ATLANTA — Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Friday that health insurance companies will be fined over $20 million for violating Mental Health Parity laws in Georgia.

The Office of the Commissioner of Insurance said it examined 22 insurers, including all major insurance carriers in Georgia, and uncovered over 6,000 violations of state laws.

“I was there when Georgia’s Mental Health Parity Act was signed into law in 2022,” King said in a statement. “Three years later, our initial examinations show that insurers have turned a blind eye to the rules and continue to deprive Georgians of the essential behavioral health resources they deserve.”

The Mental Health Parity Act of Georgia requires insurers to provide coverage for mental health and substance use disorders comparable to physical health coverage.

This law aligns with the federal Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008.

Findings from a 2023 report led to examinations of the insurance companies. The OCI said violations included inconsistent application of benefit classifications, unauthorized prior authorization requirements, and unclear triggers for post-service reviews.

Under Georgia law, the commissioner can impose fines up to $5,000 per violation if insurers knowingly violate parity laws.

Insurers may also be required to develop compliance plans or reprocess claims.

“The time to get in compliance with the law was yesterday,” King said. “Today, we are taking decisive action to hold those who think they can skirt the law accountable.”

Consumers who believe they are the victim of a mental health parity violation may file a complaint on the OCI website or call 1-800-656-2298.

