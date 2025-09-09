Former police lieutenant accused of deadly I-75 hit-and-run denied bond

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County judge has denied bond for Christopher Bradshaw, a former police lieutenant accused of a deadly hit-and-run incident.

The incident occurred last month on Interstate 75, where Bradshaw allegedly hit and killed truck driver Terrell Loudermilk, who was attempting to exchange information following a minor accident.

“I can’t sleep. It’s like my life has ended,” said Cynthia Loudermilk, the victim’s mother, during the court hearing.

“Mr. Bradshaw is innocent as he sits here today on these charges,” stated Bradshaw’s defense attorney.

During the bond hearing, the victim’s family pleaded with the judge to keep Bradshaw in jail.

“If I can’t go dig my son up out the grave and bring him back to my life, I don’t feel he should be able to return to his family,” said Cynthia Loudermilk.

Stephanie Harris, the victim’s cousin, questioned Bradshaw’s reliability, stating, “Your honor, if you could not trust Lt. Christopher Bradshaw to stay at the scene of the crime he committed, how could the court trust him to stay if bail is granted?”

The defense argued that Bradshaw was not a flight risk or a danger to the community, noting that he turned himself in after seeing a media report about the incident.

Judge Norman Barnett expressed skepticism about Bradshaw’s actions, stating, “He turned himself in after he saw a media report. That’s not necessarily compelling to the court to take away that his actions indicate that he is a danger to the community, so I’m not going to grant him a bond.”

As Bradshaw remains in jail, prosecutors plan to add additional charges, suspecting he was under the influence at the time of the crash.

