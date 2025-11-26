Close to 2 million FIFA tickets sold ahead of World Cup in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Nearly two million tickets have been sold for the FIFA World Cup 2026 as the third phase of ticket sales is set to begin on Dec. 11.

The upcoming Random Selection Draw phase will allow fans to apply for single-match tickets based on specific match-ups and teams for group-stage games, following the Final Draw on Dec. 5.

“Congratulations to everyone who has already booked their seats and for those who haven’t, a new opportunity begins on Thursday, Dec. 11, just days after the Final Draw,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

Fans from 212 countries and territories have already secured their tickets, with the highest demand coming from the host countries—the United States, Canada, and Mexico—followed by England, Germany, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Argentina, and France.

“We are witnessing huge global interest as we prepare to soon find out most of the match-ups, as well as where and when they will take place,” Heimo Schirgi, FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer, said.

The entry period for the Random Selection Draw will open at 11:00 ET (17:00 CET) on December 11 and close at 11:00 ET (17:00 CET) on January 13. Timing of a fan’s entry into the draw will not impact their chances of success.

Fans with an existing FIFA ID should log in using their credentials to enter the Random Selection Draw, while new users must create an account online.

Successful applicants will receive email notifications and be automatically charged for their tickets in February. Hospitality packages, which include match tickets, are available now at FIFA.com/hospitality through On Location, the Official Hospitality Provider of the FIFA World Cup 2026.Closer to the tournament, remaining ticket inventory may be available on a first-come, first-served basis. FIFA advises fans to purchase tickets only through FIFA.com/tickets to ensure validity.A match ticket does not guarantee admission to a host country, and fans should check entry requirements for Canada, Mexico, and the United States. FIFA recommends submitting visa applications early.

With excitement building for the FIFA World Cup 2026, fans have a new opportunity to secure tickets as the Random Selection Draw opens next month. The tournament promises to be a landmark event, welcoming fans from around the world to North America.

