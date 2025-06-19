FIFA Club games give Atlanta a preview of what’s to come with 2026 World Cup

ATLANTA — The FIFA Club World Cup concluded at Mercedes Benz Stadium with Inter Miami defeating FC Porto 2-1, drawing thousands of fans to downtown Atlanta.

The event not only showcased top-tier soccer but also brought significant business to downtown Atlanta, with fans and workers expressing excitement about the game’s impact.

“They’re from out of the country, down the street, all over the world,” said Jennifer Burch, lead server at Rosie’s Café, highlighting the diverse crowd attracted by the event.

“When (Lionel) Messi in town, Messi a bad boy. It’s like when Michael Jordan comes to town,” said Hamilton Eugene Lane Jr., an event parking attendant who capitalized on the influx of visitors by selling $30 parking spots.

RELATED STORIES:

Rosie’s Café in downtown Atlanta experienced a surge in business, with many customers ordering popular dishes like chicken and waffles, and fish and grits.

Hamilton Eugene Lane Jr. managed to earn his employer $3,000 in just a few hours by selling parking spots to fans eager to see Messi play.

Leo Huerta traveled 1,700 miles from Colombia to the U.S. with his family to witness the soccer star, underscoring Messi’s global appeal.

Twelve-year-old Cruz Chairez flew from Denver with his family to see his favorite player, describing Messi as “the greatest of all time.”

With Atlanta set to host eight games for the 2026 World Cup, the city is poised to welcome even more international visitors and economic activity in the near future.

©2025 Cox Media Group