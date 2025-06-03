MARTA to increase number of trains running while FIFA Club World Cup is in town

ATLANTA — Matches for the FIFA Club World Cup kick off in two weeks.

MARTA plans to beef up its operations. Fans will notice more trains before and after the games played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

That includes a pre-game shuttle train that will run between the Five Points and Georgia World Congress Center stations.

MARTA says you can also expect a new payment system by the time the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup gets here.

The new Breeze fare payment system will allow customers to tap their credit cards, smartphones, or smartwatches to pay for their fare.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Here’s when the six games will take place:

Monday, June 16, 3 p.m.: Chelsea FC (England) vs. LAFC (United States)

Chelsea FC (England) vs. LAFC (United States) Thursday, June 19, 3 p.m.: Inter Miami CF (United States) vs. FC Porto (Portugal)

Inter Miami CF (United States) vs. FC Porto (Portugal) Sunday, June 22, 9 p.m.: Manchester City (England) vs. Al Ain FC (United Arab Emirates)

Manchester City (England) vs. Al Ain FC (United Arab Emirates) Sunday, June 29, 12 p.m.: Round of 16 match

Round of 16 match Tuesday, July 1, 9 p.m.: Round of 16 match

Round of 16 match Saturday, July 5, 12 p.m.: Quarterfinal match

The Five Points Station transformation project will not have an impact on transit services for the Club World Cup.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group