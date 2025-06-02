Governor’s office said it will start issuing special tax refund checks this week

ATLANTA — The governor’s office said it will start issuing one-time, special tax refunds this week.

The bill passed earlier this year will mean money back in your pocket. Here is the breakdown:

$250 for single filers and married individuals filing separately

$375 for head of household filers

$500 for married individuals filing jointly

“Because we’ve managed our state’s resources wisely, we’re again able to return money to hardworking Georgians who know how best to use it,” Gov. Brian Kemp said. “Along with our acceleration of the largest income tax rate cut in state history, this latest refund is just one more way we’re working to support the people of our state, their families, and their businesses, because that’s not the government’s money, it’s theirs!”

Taxpayers can check their eligibility using the Surplus Tax Refund Eligibility Tool, available through the Georgia Tax Center, by inputting their tax year, Social Security Number or Tax Identification Number, and Federal Adjusted Gross Income.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group