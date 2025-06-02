Person found ‘slumped’ over in U-Haul leads to discovery of stolen IDs, fentanyl

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were arrested after a property check led to a theft investigation.

Around 1 a.m. on Monday, Twiggs County deputies were conducting property and business checks when they noticed a rented U-Haul van in the Danville convenience store parking lot.

Authorities said it appeared someone was ‘slumped’ over in the van.

Twiggs County deputies said while investigating, they found crack cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl. Officials said they also discovered several driver’s licenses, debit cards and identification documents that didn’t belong to the passengers in the van and were altered in a way for identity theft.

The sheriff’s office identified the passengers in the van as Brian Ginn, Cedric Conner, and Kelli Sancomb, all from the Savannah area.

They were arrested on multiple charges, but the TCSO didn’t expand on what they were.

Also, while searching the van, deputies said they located several stolen items that stemmed from burglaries in Savannah. Authorities also learned that the stolen identities were used to purchase items for money.

The investigation is ongoing with more charges expected.

