Drivers caught racing on busy Duluth road

DULUTH, Ga. — Two drivers were arrested after police said they were racing on a busy road in Duluth.
Recently, Duluth pulled over two drivers they said were caught racing on Pleasant Hill Road.
According to authorities, the drivers were both going 80 miles per hour in a 45 mph speed zone.
The drivers, whose ages and identities were not released, were both arrested and issued seven citations, including racing and speeding.
