Drivers caught racing on busy Duluth road

DULUTH, Ga. — Two drivers were arrested after police said they were racing on a busy road in Duluth.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Recently, Duluth pulled over two drivers they said were caught racing on Pleasant Hill Road.

According to authorities, the drivers were both going 80 miles per hour in a 45 mph speed zone.

TRENDING STORIES:

The drivers, whose ages and identities were not released, were both arrested and issued seven citations, including racing and speeding.

identities

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group