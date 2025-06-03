Midtown Taco Mac abruptly closes, second location to do so in as many months

ATLANTA — The Taco Mac location along Peachtree Street in midtown Atlanta abruptly shut down on Monday.

According to signs posted in the windows of the restaurant, they said: “Serving this community has been an incredible honor. We’ve cherished every moment – from cheering on our local sports teams together to celebrating your special milestones. These memories will always be a meaningful part of our journey.”

A Channel 2 Action News photographer went by the restaurant and found the sign had already been taken down outside as well.

The closure comes about a month after the company closed its very first location in Virginia Highland, saying that closure was part of its long-term strategy.

The original location is expected to transition into Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint.

As for the employees of the midtown location, they will be offered positions at other nearby Taco Mac locations.

“Thank you for your loyalty and support over the years,” the letter said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Taco Mac for a response to his story. So far, we have not heard back.

