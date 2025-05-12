Another Atlanta institution gone: Taco Mac closes original Virginia-Highland location

ATLANTA — Another Atlanta institution has closed its doors. Taco Mac announced on Monday that its original location is closing after more than four decades.

“After more than four decades of unforgettable memories, ice-cold beer, and countless wings served, this location has closed its doors as the company continues to grow across the Southeast,” the company said in a news release.

Taco Mac opened the Virginia-Highland location in 1979, and now has 28 restaurants across the South.

“We are incredibly proud of what began in Virginia-Highland 46 years ago. As we continue to evolve and grow, a part of our hearts will always remain on the corner of N. Highland and Virginia,” Taco Mac CEO Harold Martin said.

The company said the closure is part of its long-term strategy.

TRENDING STORIES:

“This isn’t the end of the story — it’s a milestone in our journey,” Martin said. “We’re deeply grateful for our roots in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood in Atlanta, Georgia, and we’re more excited than ever for what’s ahead.

Taco Mac said it will transition the restaurant to Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint.

Employees at the restaurant have been offered positions at nearby Taco Macs.

The company said it will celebrate the legacy of its original restaurant by sharing guest memories and historic moments on social media.

©2025 Cox Media Group