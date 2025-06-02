‘Nursing imposters’: Man impersonating healthcare worker arrested, officials say

ATLANTA — A Henry County man is in jail after being accused of impersonating a nurse.

He’s one of many on a state registry that keeps track of impostors.

Investigators told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that 56-year-old Lonnie Williams applied for a job at the Auburn Avenue Medical Facility late last month. They praised the staff at the nursing home for doing the right thing.

“We work hard to earn our degrees and our certifications and our training,” said Yvette Wells with Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. “And for someone else to pretend like they’re one of us, it’s kind of a slap in the face.”

Officials said Williams applied and then came in for his in-person interview. At first glance, he appeared to be the perfect candidate.

“He was eager to work here,” said Jozell Simmons with Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. “He wanted to come in as a nurse manager, a supervisor. He let me know that he had had experience as a unit manager and a supervisor.”

But the day before his interview, a staff member shared the statewide list of “nursing imposters” with the human resources department.

According to the Georgia secretary of state’s office, Lonnie Williams also goes by the name Lonnie Releford.

Investigators said he has been using the license of a real nurse to work in medical facilities across the state.

