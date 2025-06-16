Atlanta’s FIFA Club World Cup matches kick off this week

ATLANTA — The FIFA Club World Cup takes over Atlanta starting on Monday.

There will be six matches over the next three weeks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium featuring some of the biggest soccer clubs in the world.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta officials expect to draw thousands to the matches and use the FIFA Club World Cup as a trial run for the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup.

Atlanta’s World Cup Hosting Committee gave an update on its readiness last week. Chair Dan Corso thinks Atlanta is moving forward parking with soccer’s international governing body.

“I mean, we are a big event city. We know how to work together. We know how to make things happen. But we also know that we’re ready because we get great feedback from FIFA,” Corso said.

FIFA Club World Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

June 16, Group D: Chelsea vs. LAFC, 3 p.m.

June 19, Group A: Inter Miami vs. Porto, 3 p.m.

June 22, Group G:Manchester City vs. Al Ain, 9 p.m.

June 29, Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up, Noon

July 1, Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up 9 p.m.

July 5, Winner match 51 v Winner match 52, Noon

You can click here to see tickets for each game.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group