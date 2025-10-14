New mural project helps Atlanta get ready for FIFA World Cup

ATLANTA — Volunteers gathered on Martin Luther King Junior Drive in Atlanta to beautify the area with a new mural, part of a larger initiative to enhance the city in anticipation of the World Cup.

The mural project, led by visual artist Charmaine Minniefield, aims to honor the founders of the AME Church and Atlanta’s historically black colleges and universities. This effort is the first of 21 planned artworks intended to transform eyesores into public art.

“The assignment was to beautify Atlanta,” said Minniefield, who designed the mural with bright colors and quilt-like patterns.

Camille Russell Love, a senior advisor to Mayor Andre Dickens, noted, “This is the first project of potentially 21 that the city intends to change eyesores into artwork...in anticipation of the World Cup.”

The mural, located across from Morris Brown College and near the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, was part of a painting party organized by Keep America Beautiful. Volunteers from AT&T participated in the project, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the community.

Minniefield’s design features Ankara African fabric patterns, chosen to reflect the cultural heritage and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the institutions that shaped Atlanta’s history.

The project is viewed as a means to uplift the area, with the hope that it will become a backdrop for young people to take photographs and record music videos, thereby further celebrating the neighborhood’s history.

